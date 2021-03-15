Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,398 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF worth $7,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DBEF opened at $35.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.90. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $35.96.

