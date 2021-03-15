Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,401.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,181.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,997.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,450.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $23.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,188.11.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

