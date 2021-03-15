Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,228 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.34% of Air Transport Services Group worth $6,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATSG opened at $29.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.05. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $32.43.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael L. Berger sold 6,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $212,254.02. Also, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $292,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 502,907 shares in the company, valued at $14,705,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,966 shares of company stock worth $1,089,754 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

