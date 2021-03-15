Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $8,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOE. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,994,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,811,000 after buying an additional 254,647 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,973,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,577,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,696,000 after purchasing an additional 230,806 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,537,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,899,000 after purchasing an additional 38,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 942,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $137.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.97. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $137.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.