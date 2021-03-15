Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,437,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 118,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,911,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 702,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,895,000 after buying an additional 195,368 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $171.46 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $171.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.02.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

