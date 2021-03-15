Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $283.11 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $123.28 and a 52-week high of $304.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $286.16 and a 200 day moving average of $251.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

