Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,521 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $9,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $45.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.10. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $21.33 and a 52 week high of $45.38.

