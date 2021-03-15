Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $7,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 291.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,690,000 after acquiring an additional 320,823 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 90,792.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 229,704 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 403.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 236,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,055,000 after acquiring an additional 189,593 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,058,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,542,000.

IYT stock opened at $249.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $230.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.66. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 12-month low of $157.65 and a 12-month high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

