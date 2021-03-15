Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,972 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $6,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 256,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,686,000 after buying an additional 9,936 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,080,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 1,131.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 20,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage stock opened at $88.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.64. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $95.11. The stock has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

MNST has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.85.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.