Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $7.14 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,681 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Unilever by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 890,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,931,000 after buying an additional 65,765 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 106,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 14,232 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period.

NYSE:UL opened at $55.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.22. The company has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $63.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.5139 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

