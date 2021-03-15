Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $7.41 Million Holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 977,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.64% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $7,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 185.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

NASDAQ AXDX opened at $8.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $533.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.35. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $19.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 30,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $314,236.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Reichling sold 24,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $311,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,061 shares in the company, valued at $425,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

