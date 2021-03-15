Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $7.47 Million Holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $7,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Money Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000.

BATS REGL opened at $70.61 on Monday. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $56.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.51.

