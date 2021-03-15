Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $8.09 Million Stock Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,311 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Axos Financial worth $8,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AX. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,246,000 after purchasing an additional 392,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,405,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,471,000 after purchasing an additional 381,379 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $3,693,000. Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth $1,929,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mosich Nick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $351,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,227.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,070 shares of company stock worth $590,429. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

Shares of AX stock opened at $52.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.57 and its 200-day moving average is $34.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.82. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $52.50.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $162.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.35 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

