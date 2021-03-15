Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $8.69 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.52% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $8,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,473,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 92.1% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 20,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSGX opened at $61.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.97. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $64.12.

