Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $8.86 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,206 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of MetLife by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,217,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,825 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,284,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,896,000 after acquiring an additional 864,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 3,324.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 601,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,361,000 after acquiring an additional 584,028 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in MetLife by 1,556.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 512,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,081,000 after purchasing an additional 481,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 542.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 449,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,704,000 after purchasing an additional 379,400 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $61.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $62.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.82 and its 200 day moving average is $45.92.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

