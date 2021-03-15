Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $8.94 Million Stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,834 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $8,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,643,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 402,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,876,000 after acquiring an additional 13,582 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,996,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 103,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the period.

IDV opened at $32.13 on Monday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average of $28.30.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

