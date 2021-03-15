Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $9.17 Million Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Columbia Sportswear worth $9,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COLM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,605,000 after acquiring an additional 201,430 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,581.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,569,000 after acquiring an additional 544,311 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 503,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,994,000 after purchasing an additional 179,443 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 100.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 279,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,336,000 after purchasing an additional 140,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,922,000 after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $104.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $51.82 and a 1 year high of $112.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.30 and its 200 day moving average is $90.63.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on COLM. Bank of America downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Sunday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.30.

In related news, COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 3,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $349,236.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,094. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Klenz sold 7,706 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $788,169.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,211.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 302,185 shares of company stock worth $30,533,302. Insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.