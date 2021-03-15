Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $9.30 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,687 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,648 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $9,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,589,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 169,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,754,000 after acquiring an additional 10,346 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,061,000 after purchasing an additional 531,754 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,191,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.69.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,079,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $179.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.40. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.77 and a fifty-two week high of $184.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

