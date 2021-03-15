Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 403,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 53,437 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.54% of Seabridge Gold worth $8,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Seabridge Gold by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,266,000 after buying an additional 116,420 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Seabridge Gold by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 23,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Seabridge Gold by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 69,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

NYSE SA opened at $17.24 on Monday. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $22.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.19.

SA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on Seabridge Gold from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Seabridge Gold Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.