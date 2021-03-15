Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,632 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF worth $6,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 12,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 25,754 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $991,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 254.7% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 97,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 70,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 65,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $43.81 on Monday. iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $47.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.75.

