Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,330 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $6,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 2,280 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,842 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 1,259.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,829,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.65.

VMW stock opened at $148.16 on Monday. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.00 and a 52 week high of $161.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.82. The company has a market cap of $62.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

