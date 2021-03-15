Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,462 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $7,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Square by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SQ opened at $242.11 on Monday. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 384.31, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Square from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.72, for a total value of $45,144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,749,606.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $21,522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 873,030 shares of company stock worth $199,952,640 in the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

