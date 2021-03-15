Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,883 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $8,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,113,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $984,766,000 after purchasing an additional 407,234 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4,508.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,080,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,495 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,450,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,421,000 after purchasing an additional 126,026 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 674,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,205,000 after purchasing an additional 57,355 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 661,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,033,000 after purchasing an additional 24,515 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on OHI. Mizuho cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $37.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average of $34.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $39.18.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. Research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $918,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 162,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,954,855.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $6,491,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $55,470 and sold 230,056 shares worth $8,513,972. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

