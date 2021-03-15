Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 936 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Appian worth $6,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APPN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 396.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 370,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 296,014 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Appian by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,142,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,622,000 after acquiring an additional 242,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Appian by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,846,000 after acquiring an additional 169,526 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Appian in the third quarter worth about $9,454,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Appian by 53.0% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,357,000 after acquiring an additional 98,240 shares in the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APPN shares. Truist boosted their target price on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.75.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $173.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.06. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.15 and a beta of 2.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total transaction of $3,819,120.00. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total transaction of $53,365,699.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

