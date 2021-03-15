Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,758 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $7,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 28,502 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 13,219 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,992,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $47.10 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $65.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.46.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

