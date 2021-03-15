Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 14,806 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,806 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $6,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,518 shares of company stock valued at $10,651,406 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $121.87 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $134.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.15%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.94.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

