Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,546 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $7,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,479,000 after acquiring an additional 39,225 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,605,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,006,000 after acquiring an additional 308,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total value of $28,187,965.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,285 shares in the company, valued at $71,245,522.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 485,564 shares of company stock worth $177,002,273 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM opened at $346.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.09, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $388.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.34. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.50.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

