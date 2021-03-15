Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 268,373 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 921,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,373 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 1.44% of REV Group worth $8,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in REV Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in REV Group by 321.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in REV Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in REV Group in the fourth quarter worth about $670,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in REV Group by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,237,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,688 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get REV Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:REVG opened at $20.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.57 and a beta of 2.67. REV Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. REV Group had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. REV Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $91,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,582.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Daniels purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $49,940.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 132,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,649.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REVG has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

REV Group Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.