Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 30,392 Shares of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,392 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.36% of Boingo Wireless worth $7,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $540,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 256,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 107,557 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WIFI. Northland Securities lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIFI opened at $14.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $629.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.14. Boingo Wireless, Inc. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $15.92.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

