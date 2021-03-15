Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 30,582 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 30,582 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,027,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 775,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Enbridge by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 9,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Enbridge by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 26,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Enbridge by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 288,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ENB opened at $36.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.02.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENB. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

