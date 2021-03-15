Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 36,040 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,618 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 36,040 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $7,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 690.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

BUD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

NYSE:BUD opened at $62.87 on Monday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $72.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.74. The firm has a market cap of $126.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.