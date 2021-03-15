Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,615 Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,615 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of J2 Global worth $8,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JCOM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in J2 Global by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in J2 Global by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 14,181 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in J2 Global by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in J2 Global by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in J2 Global in the 3rd quarter worth $377,000.

Shares of JCOM stock opened at $119.93 on Monday. J2 Global, Inc. has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $120.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.73 and its 200 day moving average is $88.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The company had revenue of $469.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.42.

In other news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 10,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,039,835.79. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

