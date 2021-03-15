Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 69,986 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 69,986 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Nordstrom worth $8,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JWN. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Zeit Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $312,313.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Erik B. Nordstrom sold 15,568 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $540,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,616,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,906,034.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,847 shares of company stock valued at $2,016,697 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

JWN stock opened at $41.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.44. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on JWN. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Nordstrom from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

