Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,136 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,136 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 11,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 34,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $115.82 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.03 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.39.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

