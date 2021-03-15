Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 940 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $6,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 161,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,592,000 after acquiring an additional 12,487 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $560,000. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

VXF opened at $184.46 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $74.19 and a 52-week high of $189.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.36 and its 200-day moving average is $155.02.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.