Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Holdings Raised by Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the quarter. Baker Hughes comprises about 1.5% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 283.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.31. 193,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,036,744. The company has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $25.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.76.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKR. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.91.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.