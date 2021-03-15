Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Hits New 52-Week High at $300.00

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 300 ($3.92) and last traded at GBX 298.28 ($3.90), with a volume of 349513 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 290 ($3.79).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 275.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 254.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.51%. Balfour Beatty’s payout ratio is currently 0.48%.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

