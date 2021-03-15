Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.26

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.26 and last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 1375 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

A number of analysts recently commented on BAFYY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.80.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

