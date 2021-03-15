Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Continental Grain Co.

Continental Grain Co. cut its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,051 shares during the quarter. Ball accounts for 2.6% of Continental Grain Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Continental Grain Co.’s holdings in Ball were worth $8,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 28.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ball by 16.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 115,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,595,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 0.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 194,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ball by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,067,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,083,646,000 after purchasing an additional 187,132 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in Ball by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 290,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,125,000 after buying an additional 33,058 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

BLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ball has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $84.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $102.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.