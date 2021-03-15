Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Hits New 1-Year High at $74.59

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.59 and last traded at $74.59, with a volume of 4048 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.58.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bally’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.47 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.60. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.43 million. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director General L.P. Standard sold 220,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $12,006,568.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $241,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,139.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth $286,000.

Bally’s Company Profile (NYSE:BALY)

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

