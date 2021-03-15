bAlpha (BALPHA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.28 Million

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded down 33.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One bAlpha coin can currently be purchased for about $1,725.63 or 0.03084498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. bAlpha has a market capitalization of $9.28 million and $3.90 million worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, bAlpha has traded 67.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.54 or 0.00453201 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00061466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00051123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00095525 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00068766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.67 or 0.00571393 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

bAlpha’s total supply is 5,376 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

