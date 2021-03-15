Banano (BAN) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $96,255.00

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. During the last week, Banano has traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Banano has a market capitalization of $12.65 million and $96,255.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $244.65 or 0.00451487 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00060979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00049444 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00012042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $358.83 or 0.00662198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00071093 BTC.

About Banano

BAN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,454,077 coins and its circulating supply is 1,204,240,193 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

