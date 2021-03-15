Bank of America Downgrades Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) to Neutral

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

XEC has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.59.

Shares of XEC opened at $65.14 on Monday. Cimarex Energy has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $69.35. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.39.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cimarex Energy news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,716,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,451 shares of company stock worth $2,063,547 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 32,090 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,648,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 330,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 197,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,916,000 after purchasing an additional 207,772 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

