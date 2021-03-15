Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS)

Equities researchers at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential downside of 13.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TLIS. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Talis Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Talis Biomedical in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Talis Biomedical in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

TLIS traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $16.22. 6,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,447. Talis Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

In related news, CFO John Roger Moody, Jr. acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kimberly J. Popovits acquired 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $84,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,416. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $128,000.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

Talis Biomedical Corporation develops a diagnostic platform that offers senior care facilities and laboratory testing services. Talis Biomedical Corporation was formerly known as Talis Biomedical, Inc and changed its name to Talis Biomedical Corporation in February 2018. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Menlo Park, California with an additional office in Chicago, Illinois.

