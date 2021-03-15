Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $96.63

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $96.63 and last traded at $94.98, with a volume of 6927 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.09.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.42.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $164.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.20%.

In other news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 12.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

