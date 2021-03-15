Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 120,040 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 120,040 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.20% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $25,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FBC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 457.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 45.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

FBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $51.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.30. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.79.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. Equities analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.94%.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.