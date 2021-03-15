Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 273,057 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 71.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,057 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.62% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $25,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.5% in the third quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 16,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 19.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPR shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research cut Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.05.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $51.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.38. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $52.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 2.04.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.27 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

