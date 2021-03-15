Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 286,140 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,463,006 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 286,140 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.52% of TFS Financial worth $25,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFSL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,817,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,670,000 after purchasing an additional 109,970 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TFS Financial by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,628,000 after buying an additional 53,900 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in TFS Financial by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 283,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,999,000 after buying an additional 50,666 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in TFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TFS Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. 9.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

In other news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Also, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 2,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $44,426.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,876 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,465.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TFSL opened at $21.29 on Monday. TFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $21.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.97 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.17.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 4.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 373.33%.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

