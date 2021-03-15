Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 700,898 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 118.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,294,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700,898 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.81% of Alkermes worth $25,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Alkermes by 21.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 16,893 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 364,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 13,588 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 107,627 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 66,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 41,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $19.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.71. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $23.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.91.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALKS shares. TheStreet raised Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

