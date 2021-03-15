Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,221,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,673 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.84% of Pluralsight worth $25,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Pluralsight by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Pluralsight during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PS shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $20.26 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. William Blair downgraded shares of Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays cut shares of Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

NASDAQ PS opened at $22.29 on Monday. Pluralsight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.99.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.02 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 33.16% and a negative return on equity of 57.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $142,710.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 263,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,014.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Budge sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $4,406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 380,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,378,934.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,319 shares of company stock worth $5,204,164 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

